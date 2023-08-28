VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

VZIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

VIZIO Stock Performance

NYSE:VZIO opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 50,867 shares of company stock valued at $331,441 in the last ninety days. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

