Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VWAPY opened at 12.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is 13.40. Volkswagen has a one year low of 11.65 and a one year high of 15.60.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

