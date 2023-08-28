Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 419,916 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $114,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.49. 279,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,728. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.78. The stock has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

