Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Short Interest Update

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 8,540,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,601,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,431,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,601,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,431,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 776,607 shares of company stock worth $9,428,409. 26.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Warby Parker by 6.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,077,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 372,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,782,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 499,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

