WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $432.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

