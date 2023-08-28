Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 652,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Waterdrop Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE WDH opened at $1.62 on Monday. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $631.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -1.06.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Waterdrop had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $88.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waterdrop by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Waterdrop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

