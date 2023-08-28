Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 652,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Waterdrop Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE WDH opened at $1.62 on Monday. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $631.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -1.06.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Waterdrop had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $88.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Waterdrop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDH
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waterdrop
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.