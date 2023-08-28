Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:WAYN opened at $28.20 on Monday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 20.53%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.