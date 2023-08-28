Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,713,000 after buying an additional 1,120,566 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 562,262 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,949,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 587,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 305,177 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 273,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,844. The business has a 20 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

