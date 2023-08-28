Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 150 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,909. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.57 and its 200 day moving average is $248.55. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

