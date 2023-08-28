Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $2,027,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $8,138,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 198,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.95. 558,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,534,859. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

