Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 250 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $11,444,550,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

