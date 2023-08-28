Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

BLK traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $680.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,235. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

