Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Primerica worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Primerica by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Primerica stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.40. 4,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.79. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.18 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $2,326,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

