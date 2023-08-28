Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $158.57. The stock had a trading volume of 62,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,335. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

