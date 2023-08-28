Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

