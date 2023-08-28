Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,123. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.