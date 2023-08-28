Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $418,000 in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,503. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASI. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

