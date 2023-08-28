Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $3,532,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Medtronic by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 191,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 115,779 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 37.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $1,797,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.51. 360,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,564. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.