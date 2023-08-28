Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 722,284 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $302,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

