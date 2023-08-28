Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PICK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,995 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

