Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.15. 26,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,516. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

