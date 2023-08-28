Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.