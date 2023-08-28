Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 466.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 57,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

