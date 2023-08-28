Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $80,790,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.01. 181,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.