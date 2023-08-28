Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $148.48. The stock had a trading volume of 433,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,707. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
