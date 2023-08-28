Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $288.45. 1,441,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,877,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $742.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,335 shares of company stock worth $12,461,940. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

