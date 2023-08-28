WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) & Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Critical Comparison

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and WesBanco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $732.73 million 2.35 $236.33 million $4.07 6.55 WesBanco $631.05 million 2.35 $192.11 million $3.07 8.15

Dividends

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Washington Federal pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and WesBanco has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Washington Federal and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 2 0 2.67 WesBanco 0 5 0 0 2.00

Washington Federal presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. WesBanco has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.56%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 27.74% 13.74% 1.29% WesBanco 26.04% 8.49% 1.14%

Summary

Washington Federal beats WesBanco on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. Further, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

