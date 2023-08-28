Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMC stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82. The company has a market cap of $62.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

