Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINC opened at $23.38 on Monday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

