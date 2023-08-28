WeWork Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 5th (NYSE:WE)

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 5th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 4th.

WeWork Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of WeWork stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. WeWork has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $266.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WE shares. Mizuho cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at WeWork

In related news, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 5,406,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $1,081,260.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,065,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WeWork by 68.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

