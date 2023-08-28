Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.71.

Workday Trading Up 5.4 %

WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.69, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

