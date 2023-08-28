Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.71.

WDAY stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.75. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

