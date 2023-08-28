X Financial (XYF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X Financial Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of X Financial stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. X Financial has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $195.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in X Financial during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in X Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in X Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

