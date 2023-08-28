Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XHR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

XHR opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $271.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

