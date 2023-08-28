Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, an increase of 188.1% from the July 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Xiao-I Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIXI opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

