Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, an increase of 188.1% from the July 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Xiao-I Stock Performance
NASDAQ AIXI opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $10.39.
Xiao-I Company Profile
