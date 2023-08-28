Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XOS Stock Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ:XOSWW opened at $0.04 on Monday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Get XOS alerts:

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.