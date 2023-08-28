XYO 24-Hour Volume Tops $346,640.47 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $42.84 million and approximately $346,640.47 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,093.28 or 1.00019319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00316687 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $280,829.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

