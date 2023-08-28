Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the July 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

