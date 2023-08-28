YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Short Interest Down 64.0% in August

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance
YGF opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27. YanGuFang International Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.56.
YanGuFang International Group Company Profile
