YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Short Interest Down 64.0% in August

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance

YGF opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27. YanGuFang International Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Get YanGuFang International Group alerts:

YanGuFang International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

Receive News & Ratings for YanGuFang International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YanGuFang International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.