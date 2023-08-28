YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in August

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

YASKY opened at $75.22 on Monday. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.25.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

