Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

