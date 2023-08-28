Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 157.7% from the July 31st total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zenvia during the first quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zenvia during the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zenvia by 714.5% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 562,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Zenvia has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.58.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 28.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. Analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

