Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Up 35.0% in August

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 903,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $251,470.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $263,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,282.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $251,470.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,309.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,745 shares of company stock worth $3,312,722 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $24,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $48.66 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.04 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

