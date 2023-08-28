zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
zooplus Trading Down 20.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLPSF opened at $303.00 on Monday. zooplus has a one year low of $303.00 and a one year high of $569.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.00.
zooplus Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than zooplus
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.