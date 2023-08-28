zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

zooplus Trading Down 20.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLPSF opened at $303.00 on Monday. zooplus has a one year low of $303.00 and a one year high of $569.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.00.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus SE operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

