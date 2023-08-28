ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

