ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.