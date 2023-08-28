Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.11 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $1.33 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

