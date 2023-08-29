2,188 Shares in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.97. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Dividend Announcement

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.