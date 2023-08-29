2,274 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

