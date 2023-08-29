282 Shares in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Price Performance

EVX stock opened at $154.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1-year low of $125.62 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.65.

About VanEck Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.