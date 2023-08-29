51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 1.8 %
COE opened at $7.55 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $42.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 154.81% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
