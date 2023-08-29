51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 1.8 %

COE opened at $7.55 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $42.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 154.81% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

